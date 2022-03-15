The pandemic’s led movies to an odd place, to say the very least, with some not-so-great records being broken. That would include the Jared Leto-starring Morbius, which managed to land a dubious record that no film would want to see. On the other hand, the Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick has seen a few delays as well (the original release date was in June 2020), but the flick’s flying high no matter what. In fact, this “Need For Speed”-bound movie has already determined to do something that no Cruise movie has done in three decades.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the sequel to the 1986 action picture will head to the prestigious Cannes film festival this may. This marks exactly 30 years since Far and Away (co-starring Cruise’s now-ex-wife, Nicole Kidman) did so under the direction of Ron Howard. The festival begins this year on May 17, and there’s no word on whether this tentpole film would actually enter the competition or simply bow there with a splashy debut (with the Iceman in tow, natch), but it will nonetheless be an event. This won’t, however, be the actual debut of the movie. Via THR:

Cruise is considered one of Hollywood’s most relentless promoters, and never shies away from publicity. Cannes would be an obvious place for the actor to show off his new film. And Cruise’s appearance would benefit the two-week fest as it emerges from the pandemic. Cannes, however, would not serve as Top Gun: Maverick‘s world premiere. That event has long been planned to be held in San Diego, where the first film was set.

Tom Cruise is coming to Cannes, which means that movies will officially be back, baby. This might help make up for all the disappointments that he’s endured with the Mission: Impossible 7 delays, perhaps? Actually, that’s still gotta feel like a gut punch.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in U.S. theaters on May 27.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)