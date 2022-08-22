After almost three months in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick‘s box-office domination is still firing on all cylinders. The Tom Cruise sequel has been an unstoppable juggernaut with audiences, and now, it’s starting to zip past some Marvel heavy-hitters. According to the latest receipts, Top Gun: Maverick has overtaken Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.

As of this writing, Top Gun: Maverick is sitting at a domestic haul of $683 million, which bested Infinity War by $5 million and put Black Panther in the Cruise sequel’s sights. However, that would require Maverick to beat Panther‘s $700.4 million haul, which will be no easy feat, but the Cruise film has done a stellar job at defying odds. Via Variety:

It would require a bit of endurance at this point, but it’s certainly not out of the question. Even though “Top Gun 2” lands on home entertainment on Tuesday, the movie is likely to continue selling tickets in theaters because there’s not a ton of competition on the horizon. It’ll be fairly desolate at the box office until November, when “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters. Then again, Disney is likely to re-release the first “Black Panther” in anticipation of the follow-up, which could propel the original’s grosses even higher. But “Maverick” is no stranger to overcoming the impossible.

As Variety reports, Top Gun: Maverick will hit VOD on Tuesday, but notably, not be freely available for streaming on Paramount+. Audiences could choose to purchase the film at home, but Cruise and the plethora of glowing reviews have done an amazing job of selling the theatrical experience as the best bang for your buck.

It’ll be interesting to see how this showdown between Cruise and Marvel shakes out, but for now, he’s got at least one Thanos-sized notch on his belt.

(Via Variety)