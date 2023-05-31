Top Gun: Maverick came out one year ago last week. If it seems like longer, well, it shouldn’t. It took 36 years to get a sequel to Top Gun. Less than 400 days is nothing by comparison. Or maybe the reason it seems like it was just yesterday that we were enjoying the beach football scene is because Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters — and still breaking box office records.

Top Gun: Maverick is now Tom Cruise‘s biggest film ever in Japan, where it continues to play. “The sequel, on its 365th day of release, became Tom Cruise’s biggest film ever in the market,” according to Deadline. “In doing so, it overtook 2003’s The Last Samurai with JPY 13.71B ($101.5 million).”

Japan originally opened the Joseph Kosinski-directed actioner on May 27, 2022, and then it had legs for miles with unheard-of holds. This is the second-biggest international box office market for the movie, just a hair below the UK. During the Reiwa-era (the current era of Japan’s official calendar which began on May 1, 2019), the sequel is the biggest live-action movie for the period. It is also in the all-time Top 10 for Hollywood releases.

Maverick is in the top 20 overall, just behind animes Weathering with You and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in Japan: Titanic. Even Tom Cruise has to give it up for fellow Oscar absentee James Cameron.

(Via Deadline)