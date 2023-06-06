Starting with 2018’s Bumblebee, the Transformers movies began to move away from the hyper-stylized aesthetic of the Michael Bay movies, which had officially wore out their welcome after five films. Bumblebee sought a return to the more classic look of the robots from their early cartoon days, and the latest installment, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, continues that trend as it slams into theaters this week.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts is getting wildly different reactions from critics. While some are here for the Saturday morning glee and a reverence for the characters that was missing from the Bay films, others called the latest installment “disposable” and blasted Rise of the Beasts for being another CGI mess.

You can see what the critics are saying below:

Mike Ryan, Uproxx:

Honestly, this is one of the least convoluted Transformers stories that has been made. I honestly don’t think I could tell you the plot of any of the six other movies except for Bumblebee. (I think the fifth one involved King Arthur? Am I making that up? That really happened?) And it’s obvious Caple Jr. actually likes the Transformers and treats them as actual characters.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety:

The film was directed by Steven Caple Jr., who made “Creed II,” the most prosaic entry in the “Creed” series, and when I say that he has staged “Rise of the Beasts” in a scruffy plain grounded way, I mean that as a (moderate) compliment. The film invites you in. Set in a hip-hop-inflected 1994, it’s got a relatable human story that works, and thanks to a script that actually has sustained bursts of dialogue, the robots felt more real to me as characters than they usually do.

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter:

Director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) steps up to the plate nicely, with this massive production representing a major departure from the smaller-scale films he’s previously helmed. (Of course, it helps to have Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg among the producers.) The many, many action sequences are spectacularly conceived and executed, including a car chase on the Williamsburg Bridge that’s probably still tying up downtown traffic.

Matt Donato, IGN:

Rise of the Beasts is a course correction that unites beloved Transformer clans, introduces decent human characters, and spotlights metal-crunching action that’s an upgrade from the nondescript animated slop we’ve been served in Michael Bay’s last few movies. It’s certainly not going to win over the Academy (outside a possible special effects nomination), but director Steven Caple Jr. executes Rise of the Beasts as a get-the-job-done summer crowd-pleaser that makes me feel like a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons again, only on a grander and more exciting scale.

Germain Lussier, io9: