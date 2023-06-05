Fast X isn’t the best Fast and Furious movie. It’s also not the worst. It’s somewhere in the middle, but it does feature one of the franchise’s greatest villain performances with Jason Momoa’s flamboyant turn as Dante Reyes.

The actor and liquor connoisseur was commended as the MVP of the film by numerous critics, including The Wrap‘s William Bibbiani, who wrote, “He’s the polar opposite of Dominic Toretto, wild instead of taciturn, colorful instead of monochrome, femme instead of masc. More, please, I beg of you.”

We agree — but Vin Diesel doesn’t. Radar reports that Diesel is “blaming his new co-star Jason Momoa’s performance in the new Fast & Furious for causing the film to be trashed by critics… Sources revealed desperate Diesel is unwilling to accept that he might have played a role in the poor reviews and is throwing Momoa under the bus — even though Jason is one of a few aspects of the film that critics praised!”

A source told Radar, “Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself.” Diesel is allegedly telling those in his circle that Momoa “overacting” and “scene-stealing” undermined the artistic integrity of Fast X, a movie where someone tries to blow up the Vatican.

Is the rumor playing fast and furious with the facts? Maybe. But it’s not like this would be the first time Diesel has objected to a co-star upstaging him…

