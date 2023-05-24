When Will ‘Fast X’ Be On Streaming?

While most movie franchises make it easy for you to catch up and binge an entire series at once, Fast and Furious makes it a bit more challenging. Listen, if you want to be a part of the Toretto family, you have to work for it. You might have to jump onto different streaming services in order to catch up on the previous installments in the franchise and see Vin Deisel’s racing face. It’s just the way the world works now.

As for the latest installment, Fast X is still in theaters, but there is a good chance the latest car adventure will be available to watch at home soon enough. This way you can watch Jason Momoa blow stuff up from the comfort of your own couch and/or automotive vehicle.

At this time, there is no way to watch Fast X on streaming. But thanks to Universal’s exclusive streaming deal with Peacock, newer movies must arrive on the platform within four months of release, so Fast X be available to stream by September at the very latest.

The good news is that even though it might not land on streamers anytime soon, there should be a digital release earlier in the summer. Past Universal movies like The Super Mario Bros Movie have been available to buy or rent online roughly 40 days after release, meaning Fast X could be showing in your own home sometime in July, before eventually having its streaming moment. This way, you’ll be prepared for the next installment which may or may not be the last. The jury is still out on that one.