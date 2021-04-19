Disney+’s first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, was nominated for 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. That puts pressure on the streaming service’s Marvel shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to also be factors during awards season. But only one of them will compete against Baby Yoda.

Nate Moore, the vice president of production and development at Marvel Studios, told IndieWire that WandaVision will compete in the Limited Series categories at the 2021 Emmys, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be submitted as a Drama Series.

“[The decision] came about sort of as the series was launching, but it was something we were thinking about even as we were making it — not because we think, ‘Oh my God, it’s so great,’ but because it does feel a bit more dramatic than some of our typical stuff,” he said. “As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could return for season two (“Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season,” Moore teased), but WandaVision is definitely over. So it will compete for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, like recent winners Chernobyl and Watchmen.

“I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality. That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

If “Agatha All Along” doesn’t win Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, there will be rioting in the streets. The 2021 Emmys air on September 19.

