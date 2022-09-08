In the trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, “Weird Al” Yankovic asks Madonna whether her song “Like a Virgin” is autobiographical. “Yes, she responds, “except for the fact that I’ve had a lot of sex.” They then make out and, presumably, get weird.

This did not happen in real life. This “Weird Al” and Madonna are played by Daniel Racliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, respectively, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a satirical biopic. But the real “Weird Al,” the one who never yelled “you’re all a bunch of normals, I’m the weird one” to his bandmates, is still surprised the film got made. “I’m amazed the lawyers let us get away with this movie, frankly. But they’re like, Oh, yeah, all public figures — go for it,” Yankovic told the New York Times, which added in a parenthetical, “A representative for Madonna did not respond to a request for comment.”

Here’s more:

Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won’t let us reveal.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story comes to the Roku Channel on Friday, November 4.

(Via the New York Times)