By now, you’ve probably heard about Madonna‘s bizarre recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It was strange for many reasons. “This interview is going to be all about flirtation and seduction,” she awkwardly said early on, with a noticeable lisp because of her grills, which were the topic of most of the conversations. At one point, she said out of nowhere, “People have a problem with my grills. I don’t know why.” She seemed much more interested in talking about them rather than her new album.

At another point, Madonna was discussing her Madame X tour documentary. “I’m really inspired by James Baldwin. The writer. Have you heard of him?” When he said, “Of course,” she replied, “Don’t lie.” That led up to her talking about how she wants to use her art to disturb the peace, and Fallon commented, “Oh yeah, you get in good trouble.” This phrasing somehow inspired her to then slide onto his desk, pushing his mugs aside, sprawling her body out while Fallon yelled at her to stop while trying to cover her butt with his suit jacket because her skirt was very short. It didn’t work. As soon as she got up to sit back down, she flashed the camera.

But of course that was not the weirdest part. At the end, Fallon got up and laid his body down on the floor. Madonna found this as a perfect opportunity to then straddle him. Check it out below at your own risk.