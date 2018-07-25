The Best Movies On Hulu Right Now, Ranked

Neon

Last Updated: July 25th

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing,” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online. This includes an impressive selection of quality movies, but it’s not always easy to browse through their catalog if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Which begs the question: What is the best movie on Hulu right now? From iconic classics to contemporary indie fare, here’s a look at the 30 best films available to stream, ranked.

New Line Cinema

1. The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

178/179/201 min | IMDb: 8.8/8.7/8.9

It’s not so much what’s the best movie on Hulu, since it’s actually three of them. Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy follows a mismatched group of heroes across Middle Earth as they try to destroy a ring that could literally determine the fate of the world. There are hobbits and elves, dwarfs, wizards, orcs, and a bunch of humans making pretty sh*tty decisions along the way but the core of all three films centers on the relationships between friends, lovers, and family. What would you do to save the people you love? What burden would you bear? But if that’s too deep just enjoy watching Gandalf, Frodo, Sam, Legolas and the rest of em race to save Middle Earth.

(The Fellowship of the Ring/The Two Towers/The Return of the King)