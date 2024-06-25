When (And Where) Will ‘The Bikeriders’ Be On Streaming?

What could be better than Tom Hardy and Austin Butler riding off into the sunset? If Norman Reedus was also along for the ride. Luckily, he is. If only we could also get Keanu on board.

The Bikeriders, based on the book by Danny Lyon, is the latest movie for motorcycle enthusiasts. It follows Hardy, Butler, and Reedus and their motorcycle gang based on the real Chicago Outlaws, while Mike Faist plays Lyon, a photographer who learns about the infamous gang. Also, Jodie Comer! Despite a tumultuous release schedule, The Bikeriders finally landed in theaters on June 21. Currently, that’s the only place you can watch it.

Because the movie is distributed by Universal Pictures, it will stream first on Peacock, much like Oppenheimer did last fall. According to Universal and Focus Features’ deal, movies that receive a theatrical release won’t go on Peacock sooner than 45 days after the theatrical release. The Bikeriders hit theaters last week, so it may show up on Peacock as early as July 2024 depending on how well it does in theaters, but we will likely see it before the end of the summer.

Still, it should land on VOD sometime before that. The movie can currently be preordered on Fandango at Home, and will be available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, likely sometime next month towards the end of the theatrical run.

For now, you’ll have to ride your bike to the theater if you want to see Tom Hardy doing whatever accent this is.