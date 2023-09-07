Only a few short days remain before The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (a.k.a., “Big Ass Kicker“) debuts on AMC. The evening will be even more exciting due to another premiere, which will be Ride With Norman Reedus‘ sixth season. The premiere will even feature Reedus on his bike and tooling around “otherworldly” stretches of Utah with Keanu Reeves. This will be both “excellent” and not “bogus,” although you’ll have to wait to see if any crossbows are involved.

A trailer already revealed a flash of Keanu bumping fists with the main man. We have to hear both of them say “Whoa!” at some point, but here’s some good news while we wait: AMC has revealed more footage, and Keanu looks like he’s having the time of his life.

Hit the road with @WWWBigBaldHead and his friends again! Join Keanu Reeves, Josh Holloway, Adri Law, Johnny Knoxville and more as they Ride With Norman Reedus. pic.twitter.com/1peuGpmbyL — Ride with Norman (@rideamc) September 6, 2023

This season will also feature “motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus” (that’s an understatement) doing his thing with a different friend each episode. Prepare to see a TWD star (sorry, it is not Melissa McBride, not this time) join Reedus for an episode at Talladega Superspeedway along with Johnny Knoxville in Rome and Josh Holloway in Northern Italy.

Ride With Norman Reedus returns on Sunday, September 10. If you need help sitting down in the meantime, you can relive these Daryl moments to stoke those flames.