When Does A24’s ‘Materialists’ Arrive In Theaters?

A24’s Materialists managed to squeeze the presences of Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans into the same frame without the world collapsing upon its access. That should be enough incentive for Celine Song’s Past Lives followup to help bring romance back to the movies.

The film’s setup presents a classic love triangle with a modern twist. Dakota Johnson is a matchmaker who meets a rich dude (Pedro Pascal) at a client’s wedding. Chris Evans happens to be there as well while portraying her working class ex, and of course the promo conveniently bypasses how exes are exes for a reason. Hence the following A24 description: “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.” From there, the audience will be left wondering which man will win the matchmaker’s heart for good, and even better, this movie will not receive a too-obvious Valentine’s Day-themed arrival.