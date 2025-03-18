Celine Song directed one of the best movies of the decade so far in Past Lives. Now she’s back with her new film, Materialists.

The A24 romantic-comedy (emphasis on the romance) stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex, played by Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, respectively. It’s nice to see Johnson and Evans out of the Marvel system, although hopefully they passed along advice to Pascal.

The trailer, which you can watch above, includes an original song from Japanese Breakfast (who releases her own album, Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), later this month).

When Pascal was asked by GQ why he wanted to work with Song, he replied, “Past Lives is one of the best movies I’ve seen in years, number one. There’s that simple answer. I met Celine and we became fast friends before the idea of ever working together. It really came down to it being, anything that she may or may not want me to do, I’d be willing to do it as an artist and as a friend. Working with that caliber of talent is the goal ultimately, and so I’m the lucky one.” Johnson also sung Song’s praises calling her a “masterful filmmaker.”

Materialists opens in theaters on June 13.