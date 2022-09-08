It’s been almost three years since Daniel Craig has been James Bond, having wrapped his last day of filming in October of 2019. But don’t worry, he locked in another franchise before he’d drank his last shaken martini. Knives Out, in which the actor played amateur (but good!) sleuth Benoit Blanc, hit theaters around the same time, and it was such a hit that Netflix — in the good old money-burning days — forked over a fortune for two more. But when does the first sequel come out?

The answer is complicated. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it’s due to hit Netflix on December 23, right in time for some family gatherings. However, Netflix has toyed with bestowing it with a theatrical release, although it’s not clear how wide it will go. (Lord knows they could stand to make some theatrical box office bucks.) It’s also unknown when it will hit theaters, if it does at all. On the same day? A bit before? That part, at least, is up in the air. Meanwhile, those attending the Toronto International Film Festival in early-to-mid September get to see it before anyone else.

Not much is known about the plot, although it involves Edward Norton as a tech billionaire, and it’s set (and was shot) in Greece. Since they’re mysteries, Glass Onion not only has a different title from the first but also a new cast, Craig excepted. Along with Norton, there’s also Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Being set in sunny Greece, it will likely not feature any killer sweaters.

