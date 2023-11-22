When Will ‘Barbie’ Be On Streaming?

It seems a little presumptuous to say that Barbie is the best film ever made, but that’s fine because it is. Greta Gerwig‘s journey into girlhood through a shiny pink lens made bank at the box office this summer, and it’s continuing the dominate the conversation. And then there’s Ken!

As of right now, the only way to watch Barbie is to purchase it on demand at your usual retailers, including AppleTV and Prime. You can also rent the movie, but if you want to stream it you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Over the summer, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that the film would get a long theatrical release window before heading to streaming. “Take it through these windows of economics that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well, and then put it on Max,” he said. “When [Barbie] goes on Max, we think it will have a very good impact, and that will be in the fall.” Fall is coming to an end soon, so in theory we could see our girl on screen in the next month. But the company has not confirmed anything as of late.

The movie will likely hit Max before the end of the year when you can have your own Mojio Dojo Casa House party at any point you feel comfortable. For now, you’ll have to settle for watching a different pink-infused movie. Mean Girls is now streaming on Prime!