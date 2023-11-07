Even though Greta Gerwig is still riding high on the Barbie wave, her next project is already getting some buzz. Not only because it’s her follow-up to Barbie, but also because it’s going to be an adaptation of the beloved children’s series The Chronicles of Narnia, and fans of fantasy novels are notoriously calm and chill. Hopefully, the Barbie chaos prepared her for it.

Gerwig is teaming up with Netflix for not one but two films in the Narnia universe. Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film, mentioned the upcoming movie in a new interview with Collider. “Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year,” he said when asked about new projects. It’s still early on in production, so it will be quite a while until we get any more news, but they haven’t forgotten about it, which is a good sign for Netflix.

Studer also confirmed that the streamer is looking to acquire more author catalogs for stories. “We went out and got the C.S. Lewis library. We went out and got [Roald] Dahl, so we have an opportunity to make some of those animated features around Charlie and some of those great titles,” he explained.

This means that any of the seven Narnia books are up for a new adaptation, and Gerwig will be making two of them. And the odds are good that Saoirse Ronan will show up in at least one of them! And Timothee Chalamet too, for that matter.

(Via Collider)