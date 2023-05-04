When Will ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Be On Streaming?

Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Midsommar are two of A24’s highest-grossing films, with box office totals of $81.2 million and $46.7 million, respectively. His third feature, Beau Is Afraid, will be lucky to crack $10 million: the “Jewish Lord of the Rings“ has only made $6 million since coming out in April, despite good reviews and a leading performance from Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Will Beau Is Afraid be a bigger hit on streaming? Yes (the 179 minute runtime likely kept people at home), but no date hasn’t been announced yet. Based on previous A24 films, however, you can except it to premiere on VOD in June or July. If you can’t wait until then, Beau Is Afraid is still in theaters.

“I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie,” Phoenix told Fandango about Beau. “And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this f*cking movie.” Another good reason to watch it at home instead of in public.

Here's more:

A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster.

