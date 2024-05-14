When Will ‘Dune: Part Two’ Be Streaming On Max?

Do you hear the faint sound of underground worms plummeting through a sandy beach? That’s Dune: Part Two on its way out of theaters and into your home!! Almost!

The blockbuster sequel hit theaters in March and quickly surpassed $500 million at the box office, thanks to Timothée Chalamet’s piercing blue eyes. The ensemble cast also includes Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård. And a bunch of giant worms.

You can finally visit Arrakis from the comfort of your own home when Denis Villeneuve’s flick lands on Max next Tuesday, May 21st. Odds are good that if you’ve waited this long, you probably haven’t seen the sci-fi excursion. Here’s the official synopsis:

Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Will there be a Dune: Part Three to look foward to? Maybe! Villeneuve has spoken at length about another installment, which is currently in the works. “Dune Messiah – which, Dune 3, the title would be Dune Messiah – we’ll see the day when the screenplay will be ready and I want to make sure that there will be no compromise,” he told Comic Book earlier this year. “It has to be tremendous. All is there to make the fantastic film, and I don’t want to mess it up.”

You can catch Dune: Part One currently streaming on Max. Along with Wonka.