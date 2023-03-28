When Will ‘John Wick 4’ Be On Streaming?

Even though you’ve probably seen John Wick Chapter 4 in theaters three or four times by now (you’re only human) you might be looking for a way to enjoy Keanu Reeves in your own home. While a lot of movies have been experimenting with simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases, John Wick Chapter 4 is a good, old-fashioned action movie in the sense that you have to actually go to the theater to watch it. It’s so retro!

Unlike some of last year’s big blockbusters, John Wick comes from Lionsgate, so it probably won’t end up on HBO Max. If you’d like to eventually stream the fourth installment in the Wick-verse, then you’ll have to subscribe to Starz, which currently costs $20 for six months. After streaming there exclusively, the movie will eventually make its way onto Peacock, where the rest of the franchise is available for streaming.

As for when you’ll be able to watch, it’s up for debate. Wick just crashed into theaters last week, so it will probably be some time until it’s available online. For reference, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent didn’t head to streaming until six months after its theatrical release.

If the timeline is the same, we will get John Wick Chapter 4 on Starz just in time for your annual autumnal rewatch of John Wick sometime in September. It’s always Wick season!

