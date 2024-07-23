If you missed opening weekend and then opted for Twisters over the past weekend, you might be wondering if it’s worth waiting for streaming, and when the Osgood Perkins’-directed movie will arrive in that format.

When viral marketing hits, it really hits. Such is the case for Neon’s Longlegs , which brought back Blair Witch Project levels of viral success by revealing as little as possible through a rash of unpleasant imagery. Withholding the specter of Nic Cage as a serial killer certainly helped, and the movie quickly broke the opening record for Neon, which has released not only Oscar-winning fare like Parasite but, more recently, Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate.

When Will Longlegs Come Out On Streaming?

The “when” of this question isn’t public knowledge yet, but the “where” is solid. As Deadline reported back in 2017, Neon entered a long-term licensing agreement with Hulu, which is where the indie distributor’s titles do stream exclusively once the theatrical window closes.

Since Longlegs only arrived in theaters on July 12, there will likely be a substantial wait ahead. Sweeney’s Immaculate, for example, released in March and hasn’t begun streaming on Hulu yet, but there’s a decent chance that the Halloween or Thanksgiving season will be the magical time. Because maybe this holiday season will have an extra splash of cheer when Satan invades this year’s party mindset.

As a consolation prize, that unsettling phone message is still available if you cannot wait and still can’t make it to the theater. But seriously, go watch Longlegs.