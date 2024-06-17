Nic Cage has been there for you all those times when you needed him most. He’s been that familiar face who shows up in time, whether it’s in a silly little B movie or to steal the declaration of independence. He’s an action star, a voice actor, the father to many pets. But his next role is of a serial killer, and that’s not something we see Cage tap into a lot, aside from his revenge kills.

Cage stars in Longlegs, the upcoming horror flick from Neon, as the aforementioned serial killer who is being hunted by the FBI after a series of brutal murders.

While Neon has been mysteriously and meticulously dropping little tidbits about Cage’s serial killer, not much else is known about his role in the film, which makes it even creepier. So why shouldn’t they lean into it even more and scare you in the comfort of your own home?

Longlegs’ official social pages have shared a phone number for fans to call if they want to hear “the man downstairs” which sounds a lot like a serial killer version of Nic Cage. You can dial the number 458.666.4355 to hear it.

If you are too afraid to use your own phone to invite Cage’s serial killer into your brain, you can listen to the recording below.

Here's the call for anyone who doesn't wanna call pic.twitter.com/AsrQvWqz6n — Austin ➐ (@AustinAcl02) June 17, 2024

Is a phone call too scary for you? You must be a millennial. There is also a early aughts-inspired website that was launched this week (as viral marketing) to help you piece together Longlegs’ brutal murders. Click if you don’t mine being spooked by basic HTML.

Longlegs hits theaters on July 12th.