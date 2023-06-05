When Will ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider Verse’ Come Out?

As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse racks up rave reviews from critics and blows up the box office, the big question is when will the next sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrive in theaters.

While there was a significant five year gap between the original film and Across the Spider-Verse, the good news is Spidey fans won’t have to wait nearly as long to catch up with Miles Morales and his multiversal crew. Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently locked into a March 29, 2024 release date. That’s less than a year away barring any delays.

As for plot details, those are being kept tightly under wraps, but without getting into spoilers, Beyond the Spider-Verse will pick up directly after Across the Spider-Verse‘s cliffhanger ending. That film is being hailed as another animation masterpiece, but early reviews have noted that it does abruptly end, so expect Beyond the Spider-Verse to hit the ground running. Or the wall-crawling?

In the meantime, if you haven’t seen Across the Spider-Verse, here’s what Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan had to say:

“On paper, these [Spider-Verse movies] really probably shouldn’t work. ‘An ambitious mess,’ would be the most likely headline,” Ryan writes. “Instead, it’s one of the most, if not the most, immersive superhero stories going, pushing far beyond the boundaries of what superhero stories should and could be.”

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse swings into theaters on March 29, 2024.

(Via Digital Spy)