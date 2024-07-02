Where Can You Stream ‘Twister’?

In case you’ve been living under a rock or Under Paris, Glen Powell is starring in the new Twisters movie, and he’s really excited about it.

But before there were multiple Twisters, there was the original single Twister, which is still just as scary as two!! Plus Philip Seymour Hoffman!

Twister was released in 1996 and stars Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt and Hoffman as a group of scientists who try to chase the largest tornado to ever hit Oklahoma before a rival group get there first. The movie went on to become one of the biggest films of the year and acquired a steady following. Now, the standalone sequel is about to hit theaters, so you should check out the first in order to see what kind of storms they’re dealing with over there.

After being absent from streaming, Twister is now available to watch on Max. You can also rent the movie on Amazon Prime and Fandango at Home.

As for, Twisters, the new iteration follows Glen Powell stars as Tyler Owens, the Twister Influencer (!) who is looking to capture the big storm. The rest of the cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka and Paul Scheer.

You can watch Twisters in theaters on July 19th.