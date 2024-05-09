What’s that idiom: don’t judge a book by its cover? Well, don’t judge a Twisters poster until you look really closely at it, either.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. released a a new international trailer for Twisters, the “and twins” standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister. Anyone But You‘s Glen Powell as a cocky tornado chaser in a cowboy hat who probably calls all women “ma’am”? It’s the role he was born to play. A new international poster also came out, and everyone online made the same joke about the cast — Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos — looking away from the obvious tornado behind them.

Like so:

it's behind you idiots https://t.co/O8lv9Wymya — largest rodent (@capybaroness) May 8, 2024

Turnaround morons! Who the fuck thought this was a good poster? https://t.co/bqiEH8palq — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) May 9, 2024

This is a terrible poster. Look behind you! https://t.co/K0cEDnyF9m — Dlund087 (@Dlund087) May 9, 2024

Hey guys look behind you https://t.co/wTqPMwaqyG — The Grand Gagnon johngagnon.bsky.social (@JohnGagnon) May 8, 2024

But here’s the thing: look at the driver side mirror.

Look in the mirror babe pic.twitter.com/cppfDYkODS — press3toCall (@lookingforJodie) May 8, 2024

Twisters is going to rock. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters opens in theaters on July 19.