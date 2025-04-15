Which Stephen King Short Story Collection Does ‘The Life Of Chuck’ Come From?

Mike Flanagan and Stephen King can’t quit each other, and the TV/film realm is better for it.
Real ones know that Flanagan has delivered some of the most faithful King adaptations (Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep), and we might never get The Dark Tower series as promised, but for some reason, Prime Video/Amazon and Flanagan are doubling back for more Carrie. Before that happens, a non-horror King entry is receive its onscreen due, and that would be The Life Of Chuck.
This film stars Tom Hiddleston, dancing into the hearts of an entire community in one of King’s more life-affirming stories that must be read to be believed. In fact, I am going to dive back into the story after finishing Cujo (don’t ask) to cleanse that palate, so I, too, could use a reminder on this question.
Where Can You Read Stephen King’s “The Life Of Chuck”?
The If It Bleeds short story collection, published in 2020, contains four short stories, including not only the title tale but also “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “Rat,” and (of course) “The Life of Chuck.”
As Constant Readers know, Stephen King is widely regarded as “King of Horror,” but his work spans much more territory than that simplistic description. And The Life Of Chuck focuses upon three separate stories linked (in reverse) to tell the biography of the affecting Charles Krantz while aligning tonally with The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and Stand By Me.
Prior to The Life Of Chuck being picked up for distribution, Flanagan called this “a tenacious little miracle of a movie” and “deeply special to me.”
The Midnight Mass showrunner also described the cast as “an embarrassment of riches,” and he wasn’t kidding. This film not only stars Hiddleston but also Flanagan regulars Kate Siegel and Mark Hamill and Kate Siegel. Does David Dastmalchian show up, too? You know it, he’s in everything these days. The film also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Heather Langenkamp, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara, and Matthew Lillard.
A new trailer also dropped today, and this movie arrives in theaters on June 6.