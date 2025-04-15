Which Stephen King Short Story Collection Does ‘The Life Of Chuck’ Come From?

Mike Flanagan and Stephen King can’t quit each other, and the TV/film realm is better for it.

Real ones know that Flanagan has delivered some of the most faithful King adaptations (Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep), and we might never get The Dark Tower series as promised, but for some reason, Prime Video/Amazon and Flanagan are doubling back for more Carrie. Before that happens, a non-horror King entry is receive its onscreen due, and that would be The Life Of Chuck.

This film stars Tom Hiddleston, dancing into the hearts of an entire community in one of King’s more life-affirming stories that must be read to be believed. In fact, I am going to dive back into the story after finishing Cujo (don’t ask) to cleanse that palate, so I, too, could use a reminder on this question.