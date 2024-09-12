Who Is Knull, A Villain In ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

Tom Hardy will soon be back as Eddie Brock/Venom, so hopefully soon, Venom will smash the box office so hard that Morbius and Madame Webb will be seen as mere blips in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. With the third Venom movie, we will also meet a new villain.

In the latest trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, we get a solid look at Venom and Eddie‘s latest dilemma: an attack orchestrated by Knull, a villain in the Marvel universe who used his abilities to create symbiotes by experimenting with his powers and cosmic substances. He’s now heading to Earth and setting his sights on Eddie and Venom, but the actor who will play him is under wraps for now.

After a brief appearance in the newest trailer (shown above), fans began to speculate who would be portraying Knull. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Rhys Ifans joined the cast in an undisclosed role, and he briefly appears as a guitar-slinging hippie in the trailer. Fans might remember him as Dr. Curt Conners/The Lizard from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Thanks to the Multiverse, it’s unclear if Ifans will be playing a new iteration of that character, or a whole different character entirely which, in this case, could be Knull… or just a guy playing a guitar.

An internet rumor has falsely concluded that Norman Reedus would be in the Knull role, but there has been nothing to suggest that is true. Besides, he’s busy right now. So who is playing Knull? We don’t know just yet. It could be a fun cameo from a fan-favorite actor, or it could just be someone unknown who has big shoes to fill. Whatever the case, he seems pretty mad for some reason!

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th.