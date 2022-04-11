The summer of Morbius is over before it even started.

Jared Leto’s vampire movie opened last weekend to $39 million at the domestic box office, including $5.7 million in Thursday previews. Those aren’t Spider-Man: No Way Home or even Venom: Let There Be Carnage numbers, but they were higher than expected. Was this proof that moviegoers (including the Morbius Discord community) will see any comic book movie that’s released in theaters, no matter how very bad it is?

Uh… no.

Jared Leto’s Morbius nose-dived in its second frame, earning just $10.2 million for a $57.1 million ten-day total. That’s a 74 percent drop from its $39 million debut, which is the biggest drop ever for any “big” comic book superhero movie, including the infamous likes of Dark Phoenix, Fantastic Four, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Hulk, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Forbes reports that it’s the second biggest drop for any comic book movie ever. The steepest drop: 1997’s Shaquille O’Neal-starring Steel, which made $870,068 in weekend one (including my 10 bucks) and only $191,667 in weekend two. Morbius is up to $126.4 million worldwide, which is roughly the same amount of money Spider-Man: No Way Home made on its first day of release ($121.85 million).

Who will the summer belong to, if not Morbius? Here’s hoping for Kevin, Stuart, and Bob.

(Via Forbes)