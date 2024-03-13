The new and potentially final Venom movie just got bumped up. Now titled, Venom: The Last Dance, the trilogy capper starring and directed by Tom Hardy will arrive in theaters on October 25 instead of its previously announced release date on November 8.

The release date change is a bit of surprising news given production on the third Venom film was halted during the dual actors’ and writers’ strike. However, like Deadpool & Wolverine, it was one of the first projects to immediately jump back in front of the cameras once the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved. According to Variety, Venom: The Last Dance resumed filming in November, mere weeks after the strike ended.

As for plot details, your guess is as good as ours. The routine Marvel secrecy is in place, but there have been uncorroborated reports that the final film would explore the multiverse and build off of Hardy’s mid-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although, that rumor started all the way back in late 2021, and comic book films can change right up until their release date.

Venom: The Last Dance will also be under intense scrutiny from Sony thanks to the recent flop of Madame Web. That film’s failure has already led Sony to start canceling projects in its dubious universe of Spider-Man films that don’t actually feature Spider-Man. That said, Venom has been the strongest performer in that endeavor, so hopefully, the studio will let Tom Hardy cook.

Venom: The Last Dance swings into theaters on October 25.

(Via Variety)