It’s been almost a month since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a move that both overshadowed the Academy Award he won shortly thereafter and will likely dramatically change the course of his career. Since then, he’s laid low. Days after the incident, he released a public apology. He later resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from attending the show for a decade. However, he hasn’t been since in public since. That changed over the weekend.

As per People, Smith was seen on Saturday at a private airport in Mumbai, India. What’s he doing there? A source tells the publication that he’s there for spiritual purposes. There, he’ll practice yoga, meditate, and presumably work on himself, as he vowed to do in the apology he released weeks ago.

“Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he wrote at the time.

Since the incident, Rock — who was struck after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — hasn’t exactly laid low. He’s been doing shows, which have seen a massive uptick in sales. He hasn’t, however, addressed it, though others in his family, including his mom, have. In the meantime, awards shows have already taken precautionary measures to prevent such incidents at their own ceremonies going forward.

(Via People)