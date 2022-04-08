Will Smith got more than a slap on the wrist for… you know. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences ruled today that the Best Actor-winning King Richard star has been banned from all Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the Academy’s statement reads (via Variety). It continues:

“Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

The Academy thanked Rock “for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” and the ruling was made as a step towards “a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Outside of a brief quip, Rock has yet to comment on the slap. Will Smith released the following statement after the Academy announced its ruling: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

(Via Variety)