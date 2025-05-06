It’s safe to say that the masses showed up for director Gareth Evan’s Havoc with Tom Hardy. Following the action movie’s first week of release, Netflix placed it atop their weekly chart with 29.8 million views and 53.1 million total hours streamed. No other film on the platform came close (oddly enough, 2002’s Life or Something Like It starring Angelina Jolie came in a distant second at 5.5 million views and 9.6 million hours streamed), and streaming services don’t often leave wildly successful stones unturned.
Of course, Havoc‘s popularity is not shocking. The Raid franchise helmer had secured an exclusive deal with the streamer, and Tom Hardy’s casting removed any doubts that people would tune in with Timothy Olyphant as a dirty cop being a bonus. The movie also didn’t close doors the story of Hardy’s jaded detective character, Walker, after the “drug deal gone wrong” set up went even more wrong.
Will There Be A Havoc 2 On Netflix With Tom Hardy?
Maybe? Gareth Evans has spoken with Entertainment Weekly about how he has carried forth with the “one-and-done” plan for this movie, yet he now admits that “there’s definitely a hell of a lot of intrigue about what happens next with Walker’s journey.” Also, Evans confirmed to Netflix that Walker does not kick the bucket, “Nope! He’s alive.”
As viewers know, the bloodshed-filled film ended with Walker telling his partner, Ellie (Jessica Mei Li), to arrest him, therefore setting the stage for ambiguity. Will he be incarcerated or let off the hook amid a sea of corruption, and could we actually receive an answer to that question? That ball is now in Netflix’s court, and although the streaming platform appears to have cut back on their original movie supply in favor of TV, saying no to more Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans as a team might be difficult. In either event, it shouldn’t be long before we receive an answer to the inquiry at hand.