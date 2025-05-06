Will There Be A ‘Havoc’ 2 On Netflix With Tom Hardy?

It’s safe to say that the masses showed up for director Gareth Evan’s Havoc with Tom Hardy. Following the action movie’s first week of release, Netflix placed it atop their weekly chart with 29.8 million views and 53.1 million total hours streamed. No other film on the platform came close (oddly enough, 2002’s Life or Something Like It starring Angelina Jolie came in a distant second at 5.5 million views and 9.6 million hours streamed), and streaming services don’t often leave wildly successful stones unturned.

Of course, Havoc‘s popularity is not shocking. The Raid franchise helmer had secured an exclusive deal with the streamer, and Tom Hardy’s casting removed any doubts that people would tune in with Timothy Olyphant as a dirty cop being a bonus. The movie also didn’t close doors the story of Hardy’s jaded detective character, Walker, after the “drug deal gone wrong” set up went even more wrong.