Woody Allen
Movies

Actually, Woody Allen Might Not Be Retiring After All (Probably)

The internet went into chaos on Sunday when Woody Allen announced that he would be retiring from making movies for a quiet life of writing books instead. As it turns out, Allen “never said” he would be retiring, which is a shame.

Over the weekend, Allen told the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia that he would be focusing on writing: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.” The comment was misinterpreted on social media, with many celebrating the end of Allen’s moviemaking career.

Allen’s reps then released the following statement:

Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th.

Allen has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple members of his family, though certain Hollywood actors tend to rally around him once he sets out to make another film. It seems like that will keep happening now that he’s unretired. Maybe he should take this as a sign from the universe to…stop?

