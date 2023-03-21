The last time actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and filmmaker Nicole Holofcener worked together, they (and the late, great James Gandolfini) made Enough Said, one of the best romantic-comedies of the 2010s. The pair have reunited for A24‘s You Hurt My Feelings, where the Seinfeld and Veep legend plays a writer whose marriage is tested when she overhears her husband (Tobias Menzies) give an honest assessment of her most recent book.

You can watch the trailer above.

“I knew how brilliantly she’d do this,” Holofcener told Indiewire about casting Louis-Dreyfus. “If I was wondering if this was too sappy or too silly, I was like, ‘No. It’s going to work out. She’s just going to nail it.’ My movies are so personal, so I feel like, ‘Well, if you really like me but don’t get my movies, then I instinctively feel like you don’t get me,’ which is weird because they’re not me. And yet, I’m so vulnerable and sensitive to that. I just thought that was an interesting thing to ponder and play out.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most.

You Hurt My Feelings, which also stars Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, and Jeannie Berlin, opens in theaters on May 26th.