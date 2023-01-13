Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Lead The 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The NAACP Image Awards are set to return next month. Leading the nominations in the recording categories are Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, both of whom have five nominations. Both Bey and Lamar are nominated for Outstanding Album, for their respective works, Renaissance and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which dropped last year. It’s also worth noting that this year’s Entertainer Of The Year category is completely filled with women nominees, including Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, and Viola Davis. The ceremony will air on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. EST on BET. In the week leading up to the ceremony, the NAACP will announce winners in the non-televised categories. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in music, television, and motion picture here until February 10. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer Of The Year Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Album Age/Sex/Location – Ari Lennox

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton Outstanding soul/R&B song “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix – Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R.

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song “Billie Eilish” – Armani White

“City of Gods” – Fivio Foreign

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake and Tems Outstanding Male Artist Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Chris Brown – Breezy

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Outstanding Female Artist Ari Lennox – Age/Sex/Location

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Chlöe – “Surprise”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

SZA – SOS Outstanding Duo, Group, Or Collaboration (Traditional) Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – “Still Believe”

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – “No Love”

Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – “Move”

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love”

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy” Remix Outstanding New Artist Adam Blackstone – Legacy

Armani White – “Billie Eilish”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album “About Damn Time” – Lizzo (

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“Lord Forgive Me” feat. Fat, Pharrell, and Olu of Earthgang – Tobe Nwigwe

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers

Entergalactic – Kid Cudi

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists

The Woman King – Terence Blanchard

Outstanding International Song “Bad to Me” – Wizkid

“Diana” – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown, Shenseea

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

“Stand Strong” – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

My Life – James Fortune

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song “All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

“Whole World in His Hands” – MAJOR.

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental Detour – Boney James

JID014 (Jazz Is Dead) – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis

The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson

Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal Legacy – Adam Blackstone

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy

Love And The Catalyst – Aimée Allen

New Standards, Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington

The Evening : Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture A Jazzman’s Blues

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Emancipation

The Woman King

TILL Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Jonathan Majors – Devotion

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues

Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Will Smith – Emancipation

Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture Danielle Deadwyler – TILL

Keke Palmer – Alice

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Viola Davis – The Woman King Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture Aldis Hodge – Black Adam

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On the Come Up

Jalyn Hall – TILL

John Boyega – The Woman King

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Outstanding Independent Motion Picture Breaking

Causeway

Mr. Malcolm’s List

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

The Inspection

Outstanding International Motion Picture Athena

Bantú Mama

Broker

Learn to Swim

The Silent Twins Outstanding Breakthrough Performance In A Motion Picture Jalyn Hall – TILL

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues

Ledisi – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

Y’lan Noel – A Lot of Nothing

Yola – Elvis

Outstanding Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture A Jazzman’s Blues

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Emancipation

The Woman King

TILL Outstanding Animated Motion Picture DC League of Super-Pets

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture Angela Bassett – Wendell & Wild

Keke Palmer – Lightyear

Kevin Hart – DC League Of Super-Pets

Lyric Ross – Wendell & Wild

Taraji P. Henson – Minions: The Rise of Gru Outstanding Short-Form Dear Mama…

Fannie

Fathead

Incomplete

Pens & Pencils

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) I Knew Superman

More Than I Want to Remember

Supercilious

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse

We Are Here Outstanding Breakthrough Creative Elvis Mitchell – Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice

Mo McRae – A Lot of Nothing

Stephen Adetumbi, Jarrett Roseborough – This Is My Black

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

Atlanta

Black-ish

Rap Sh!t

The Wonder Years

Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years

Mike Epps – The Upshaws Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Loretta Devine – Family Reunion

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Deon Cole – Black-ish

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish

Marsai Martin – Black-ish

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series Bel-Air

Bridgerton

Euphoria

P-Valley

Queen Sugar Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series Damson Idris – Snowfall

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar

Nicco Annan – P-Valley

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Brandee Evans – P-Valley

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar

Zendaya – Euphoria Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air

Amin Joseph – Snowfall

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost

J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar

Loretta Devine – P-Valley

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons

From Scratch

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Women of the Movement

Outstanding Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Terrence Howard – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Trevante Rhodes – Mike

Wendell Pierce – Don’t Hang Up Outstanding Actress In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Regina Hall – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Sanaa Lathan – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Viola Davis – The First Lady

Zoe Saldaña – From Scratch

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement

Keith David – From Scratch

Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Russell Hornsby – Mike

Terrence “TC” Carson – A Wesley Christmas Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna

Danielle Deadwyler – From Scratch

Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Phylicia Rashad – Little America

Outstanding News/Information (Series Or Special) #RolandMartinUnfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King

The Hair Tales Outstanding Talk Series Hart to Heart

Red Table Talk

Sherri

Tamron Hall

Uninterrupted: The Shop

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Or Game Show Legendary

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Shark Tank

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Outstanding Variety Show (Series Or Special) A Black Lady Sketch Show

BET Awards 2022

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Martin: The Reunion

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Children’s Program Family Reunion

Raising Dion

Raven’s Home

Tab Time

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Outstanding Performance By A Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie Or Limited-Series) Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay

Cameron J. Wright – Family Reunion

Elisha Williams – The Wonder Years

Khali Spraggins – The Upshaws

Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion

Outstanding Host In A Talk Or News/Information (Series Or Special) – Individual Or Ensemble Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show

Kevin Hart – Hart to Heart

Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News

Tracee Ellis Ross – The Hair Tales Outstanding Host In A Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show Or Variety (Series Or Special) – Individual Or Ensemble Keke Palmer – Password

Lizzo – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Tabitha Brown – Tab Time

Taraji P. Henson – BET Awards 2022

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Guest Performance Amanda Gorman – Sesame Street

Chance the Rapper – South Side

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar

Gabourey Sidibe – American Horror Stories Outstanding Animated Series Central Park

Eureka!

Gracie’s Corner TV

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Zootopia+

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) Billy Porter – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Chris Bridges – Karma’s World

Cree Summer – Rugrats

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy Or Drama Between The Scenes – The Daily Show

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans

Rise Up, Sing Out

Sunday Dinner

Zootopia+

Outstanding Short-Form Series Or Special – Reality/Non-Fiction Black Independent Films: A Brief History

Daring Simone Biles

Historian’s Take

NFL 360

Omitted: The Black Cowboy Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) Amy Wang – From Scratch

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred

Hannah Cope – Karma’s World

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Syreeta Singleton – Rap Sh!t

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES Outstanding Documentary (Film) Civil

Descendant

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Sidney

Outstanding Documentary (Television) Black Love

Everything’s Gonna Be All White

Frontline

Race: Bubba Wallace

Shaq WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series Aisha Muharrar – Hacks – “Episode 206”

Ayo Edebiri, Shana Gohd – What We Do In The Shadows – “Episode 405”

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – “Student Transfer”

Karen Joseph Adcock – The Bear – “Episode 105”

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – “Development Day” Outstanding Writing In A Drama Series Aurin Squire – The Good Fight – “Episode 603”

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred – “Episode 101”

Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “Episode 604”

Joshua Allen – From Scratch – “Episode 105”

Marissa Jo Cerar – Women of the Movement – “Episode 101”

Outstanding Writing In A Television Movie Or Special Bree West – A Wesley Christmas

Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – Entergalactic

Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Lil Rel Howery – Lil Rel Howery: I Said it. Y’all Thinking It

Matt Lopez – Father Of The Bride Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture Charles Murray – The Devil You Know

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King

Jordan Peele – Nope

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DIRECTING CATEGORIES Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series Angela Barnes – Atlanta – “The Homeliest Little Horse”

Bridget Stokes – A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!”

Dee Rees – Upload – “Hamoodi”

Iona Morris Jackson – Black-ish – “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods”

Pete Chatmon – The Flight Attendant – “Drowning Women”