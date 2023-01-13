Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Lead The 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The NAACP Image Awards are set to return next month. Leading the nominations in the recording categories are Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, both of whom have five nominations. Both Bey and Lamar are nominated for Outstanding Album, for their respective works, Renaissance and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which dropped last year.
It’s also worth noting that this year’s Entertainer Of The Year category is completely filled with women nominees, including Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, and Viola Davis.
The ceremony will air on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. EST on BET. In the week leading up to the ceremony, the NAACP will announce winners in the non-televised categories. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in music, television, and motion picture here until February 10.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer Of The Year
Angela Bassett
Mary J. Blige
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Album
Age/Sex/Location – Ari Lennox
Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Watch The Sun – PJ Morton
Outstanding soul/R&B song
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Cuff It” – Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix – Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R.
“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Billie Eilish” – Armani White
“City of Gods” – Fivio Foreign
“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake and Tems
Outstanding Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Chris Brown – Breezy
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Outstanding Female Artist
Ari Lennox – Age/Sex/Location
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Chlöe – “Surprise”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
SZA – SOS
Outstanding Duo, Group, Or Collaboration (Traditional)
Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix
PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – “Still Believe”
Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”
Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – “No Love”
Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration
Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – “Move”
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”
City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love”
Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”
Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy” Remix
Outstanding New Artist
Adam Blackstone – Legacy
Armani White – “Billie Eilish”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
“Lord Forgive Me” feat. Fat, Pharrell, and Olu of Earthgang – Tobe Nwigwe
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan
Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers
Entergalactic – Kid Cudi
P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists
The Woman King – Terence Blanchard
Outstanding International Song
“Bad to Me” – Wizkid
“Diana” – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown, Shenseea
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“No Woman No Cry” – Tems
“Stand Strong” – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)
Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)
Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
My Life – James Fortune
The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp
“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University
“Positive” – Erica Campbell
“Whole World in His Hands” – MAJOR.
“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Detour – Boney James
JID014 (Jazz Is Dead) – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis
The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson
Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Legacy – Adam Blackstone
Linger Awhile – Samara Joy
Love And The Catalyst – Aimée Allen
New Standards, Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington
The Evening : Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
A Jazzman’s Blues
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Emancipation
The Woman King
TILL
Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Jonathan Majors – Devotion
Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues
Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Will Smith – Emancipation
Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture
Danielle Deadwyler – TILL
Keke Palmer – Alice
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture
Aldis Hodge – Black Adam
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On the Come Up
Jalyn Hall – TILL
John Boyega – The Woman King
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Breaking
Causeway
Mr. Malcolm’s List
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
The Inspection
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Athena
Bantú Mama
Broker
Learn to Swim
The Silent Twins
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance In A Motion Picture
Jalyn Hall – TILL
Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues
Ledisi – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
Y’lan Noel – A Lot of Nothing
Yola – Elvis
Outstanding Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture
A Jazzman’s Blues
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Emancipation
The Woman King
TILL
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
DC League of Super-Pets
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Wendell & Wild
Keke Palmer – Lightyear
Kevin Hart – DC League Of Super-Pets
Lyric Ross – Wendell & Wild
Taraji P. Henson – Minions: The Rise of Gru
Outstanding Short-Form
Dear Mama…
Fannie
Fathead
Incomplete
Pens & Pencils
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
I Knew Superman
More Than I Want to Remember
Supercilious
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse
We Are Here
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative
Elvis Mitchell – Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
Krystin Ver Linden – Alice
Mo McRae – A Lot of Nothing
Stephen Adetumbi, Jarrett Roseborough – This Is My Black
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Atlanta
Black-ish
Rap Sh!t
The Wonder Years
Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Deon Cole – Black-ish
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish
Marsai Martin – Black-ish
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel-Air
Bridgerton
Euphoria
P-Valley
Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Jabari Banks – Bel-Air
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar
Nicco Annan – P-Valley
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Brandee Evans – P-Valley
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost
J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton
Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar
Loretta Devine – P-Valley
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special
Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons
From Scratch
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Women of the Movement
Outstanding Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Terrence Howard – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Trevante Rhodes – Mike
Wendell Pierce – Don’t Hang Up
Outstanding Actress In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Regina Hall – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Sanaa Lathan – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Viola Davis – The First Lady
Zoe Saldaña – From Scratch
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special
Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement
Keith David – From Scratch
Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Russell Hornsby – Mike
Terrence “TC” Carson – A Wesley Christmas
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Television Movie, Limited-Series Or Dramatic Special
Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna
Danielle Deadwyler – From Scratch
Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Phylicia Rashad – Little America
Outstanding News/Information (Series Or Special)
#RolandMartinUnfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage
ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King
The Hair Tales
Outstanding Talk Series
Hart to Heart
Red Table Talk
Sherri
Tamron Hall
Uninterrupted: The Shop
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Or Game Show
Legendary
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Shark Tank
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Outstanding Variety Show (Series Or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show
BET Awards 2022
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Martin: The Reunion
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Raising Dion
Raven’s Home
Tab Time
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Outstanding Performance By A Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie Or Limited-Series)
Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay
Cameron J. Wright – Family Reunion
Elisha Williams – The Wonder Years
Khali Spraggins – The Upshaws
Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion
Outstanding Host In A Talk Or News/Information (Series Or Special) – Individual Or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk
Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show
Kevin Hart – Hart to Heart
Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News
Tracee Ellis Ross – The Hair Tales
Outstanding Host In A Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show Or Variety (Series Or Special) – Individual Or Ensemble
Keke Palmer – Password
Lizzo – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Tabitha Brown – Tab Time
Taraji P. Henson – BET Awards 2022
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Guest Performance
Amanda Gorman – Sesame Street
Chance the Rapper – South Side
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar
Gabourey Sidibe – American Horror Stories
Outstanding Animated Series
Central Park
Eureka!
Gracie’s Corner TV
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Zootopia+
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Billy Porter – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Chris Bridges – Karma’s World
Cree Summer – Rugrats
Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy Or Drama
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show
Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans
Rise Up, Sing Out
Sunday Dinner
Zootopia+
Outstanding Short-Form Series Or Special – Reality/Non-Fiction
Black Independent Films: A Brief History
Daring Simone Biles
Historian’s Take
NFL 360
Omitted: The Black Cowboy
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Amy Wang – From Scratch
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred
Hannah Cope – Karma’s World
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Syreeta Singleton – Rap Sh!t
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Civil
Descendant
Is That Black Enough For You?!?
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
Sidney
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Black Love
Everything’s Gonna Be All White
Frontline
Race: Bubba Wallace
Shaq
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series
Aisha Muharrar – Hacks – “Episode 206”
Ayo Edebiri, Shana Gohd – What We Do In The Shadows – “Episode 405”
Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – “Student Transfer”
Karen Joseph Adcock – The Bear – “Episode 105”
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – “Development Day”
Outstanding Writing In A Drama Series
Aurin Squire – The Good Fight – “Episode 603”
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred – “Episode 101”
Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “Episode 604”
Joshua Allen – From Scratch – “Episode 105”
Marissa Jo Cerar – Women of the Movement – “Episode 101”
Outstanding Writing In A Television Movie Or Special
Bree West – A Wesley Christmas
Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – Entergalactic
Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Lil Rel Howery – Lil Rel Howery: I Said it. Y’all Thinking It
Matt Lopez – Father Of The Bride
Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture
Charles Murray – The Devil You Know
Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King
Jordan Peele – Nope
Krystin Ver Linden – Alice
Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series
Angela Barnes – Atlanta – “The Homeliest Little Horse”
Bridget Stokes – A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!”
Dee Rees – Upload – “Hamoodi”
Iona Morris Jackson – Black-ish – “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods”
Pete Chatmon – The Flight Attendant – “Drowning Women”
Outstanding Directing In A Drama Series
Debbie Allen – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – “Robyn”
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul – “Axe and Grind”
Gina Prince-Bythewood – Women of the Movement – “Mother and Son”
Hanelle Culpepper – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – “Sensia”
Kasi Lemmons – Women of the Movement – “Episode 106”
Outstanding Directing In A Television Movie Or Special
Anton Cropper – Fantasy Football
Marta Cunningham – 61st Street
Sujata Day – Definition Please
Tailiah Breon – Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas
Tine Fields – Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising
Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture
Antoine Fuqua – Emancipation
Chinonye Chukwu – TILL
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Kasi Lemmons – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Directing In A Documentary (Television Or Motion Picture)
Nadia Hallgren – Civil
Reginald Hudlin – Sidney
Sacha Jenkins – Everything’s Gonna Be All White
Sacha Jenkins – Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
W. Kamau Bell – We Need to Talk About Cosby
