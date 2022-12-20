Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson might want to look out, there’s a new musician-hosted talk show heading to our screens. Grammy-award-winning vocalist Mary J. Blige is heading to daytime television. According to Deadline, the “Amazing” singer’s production company, Blue Butterfly, has inked a wide-ranging deal with the cable channel BET.

The entirety of the deal has not yet been revealed, but the first project in this new production will include Blige hosting a talk show titled The Wine Down. The show executive-produced with Blige and her partners Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson, as well as Lisa Erspalmer, and John and Jordan Davis (of Davis Entertainment) is described as a “raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations” over wine with some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics. Hosting should come naturally to the entertainer, having previously interviewed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

When asked about the venture, the multi-hyphenated entertainer said in the statement shared with Deadline, “BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career. Being able to now create together, [and] for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works, and there is much more to come.”

Those sentiments were echoed by the network’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, Connie Orlando. The executive shared her thoughts on the partnership stating, “As we strive to provide our audience with the best in biopics and documentaries, we are poised to remain at the forefront in offering high-quality, authentic on-screen portrayals of the lives of the culture’s most significant Black talent; and we are proud to supercharge the portfolio of content through our collaboration with Mary J. Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly.”

Orlando went on to add, “Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family, and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”

As an added bonus, Blige’s company has also landed a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television. Blige’s lengthy film and television work has seemingly prepared her for this next venture in her career.

The air date of the talk show has not been made public.