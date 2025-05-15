The 2025 American Music Awards will be broadcast from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26 (Memorial Day) at 8 p.m. ET. That’s approaching quickly, and there are still some mysteries about what will go on during the broadcast. Well, the picture came into stronger focus today (May 15) when the list of artists who will be performing during the show was announced.

Benson Boone is set to perform his new single “Mystical Magical,” Blake Shelton will play a song from his recent album For Recreational Use Only, Gloria Estefan will return with her first AMAs performance in over 30 years, Gwen Stefani is playing a medley marking the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, Reneé Rapp will make her live award show performance debut, and Lainey Wilson will precede the US leg of her ongoing tour with a performance.

It was previously revealed that host Jennifer Lopez and Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson will also perform.

Meanwhile, Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, previously said of Lopez in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.”