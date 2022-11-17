21 Savage revealed that despite his tough bravado, he gets scared, too, especially after his own brushes with death.

The Georgia-based rapper stopped by the Off The Record podcast to chat with host DJ Akademiks and opened up about how seeing death has affected him throughout his career. Savage said he moves as if he’s “constantly being watched,” especially after witnessing one of his friends die right in front of him.

“I’m scared of everybody, n****,” he said in a clip that was posted to Instagram. “I’m not f*cking Rambo … I move scared. Hell yeah, I’m scared. Scared n****s stay alive. ‘Cause I done seen it. I’m not one of them n****s who just… n****, I been shot. I seen my friend die, in my face, on my birthday. In the car, too.”

The “A Lot” rapper noted that he was in the driver’s seat when the tragic incident happened.

“It ain’t like it’s like, oh, we just standing on the block and a drive-by happen,” he continued. “I’m talking bout right here, n****. He in the drivers seat, I’m in the passenger seat type sh*t.”

Later in the broadcast, the rapper spoke about the recent passing of Migos rapper, Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed in Houston earlier this month. Savage said it was the “worst one” he’s seen in his life.

“It’s the worst one,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s ’cause I know him more than I know them, but this is one of them ones where it’s like, ‘Damn! Him?!’ N****s say that every time, but he really one of them ones like, ‘Damn! What the f*ck?'”