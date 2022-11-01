Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) is dead after being fatally shot in Houston, TMZ and Rolling Stone report. He was 28 years old.

WBRZ-TV previously reported that both Takeoff and Quavo were both on the scene, as police officials confirmed, and that one person was dead while two others were injured. Per TMZ, it happened at around 2:30 a.m. today (November 1) at 810 Billiards & Bowling. An altercation apparently broke out during a game of dice and somebody fired shots, including one that hit Takeoff in or near the head. The rapper was pronounced dead on the scene. Quavo was reportedly not injured.

KHOU-11 notes security guards were in the area but they did not see who did the shooting. This all happened on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor of a building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street. The Houston Police Department noted they are not releasing the name of the deceased “until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.” They also reported the two other shooting victims were transported to the hospital in private vehicles.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Takeoff came to fame as a member of Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset. The group is best known for its 2016 No. 1 single “Bad And Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Takeoff and Quavo also just released a collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links, in early October.

