It’s likely that you heard about the recent drama with 21 Savage and his comments on Nas. During a Twitter space chat, the rapper said, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.” Obviously, this made headlines. However, 21 is claiming that it shouldn’t have.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

Well, this should be good news for all those who are upset. He did say that Nas makes “good-ass music,” so he’s not a straight-up hater. But saying someone’s not relevant? Definitely not a compliment, especially when it’s about someone who’s so… you know… relevant.

Meanwhile 21 and Drake spent the past few weeks churning out fake press as a way to garner attention. Their collaborative album Her Loss was preceded by a fake Vogue magazine cover, a fake NPR Tiny Desk, a fake SNL performance, and even a fake Howard Stern interview in which Drake shared his favorite porn category: “Top,” he said. “Highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I’m consistently, like on a daily basis, tuned into. Just really, like, those are the real superstars of the world to me.”