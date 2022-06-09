While Jay-Z is quick to give financial advice — take the cash, not the dinner, kids — he’s not just bumping his gums. He actually practices what he preaches. During a recent interview with Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion, one of Jay’s many, many mentees, 21 Savage, explained how Jay has not only shared his knowledge with younger peers but also puts his money where his mouth is, so to speak.

“We ain’t really have no financial conversation,'” Savage admitted. However, because Jay is Jay, their conversation naturally trended in that direction, with Jay revealing the top three things he spends his own money on. “He just was like, ‘chef,’ I went and got a chef. A doctor, I went and got a doctor. And he said a lawyer. I already had a lawyer at the time.”

Savage also explained how following Jay’s example improved his own life. “I eat cleaner,” he elaborated. “I don’t really gotta leave the house as much. And the doctor is convenient, too. I hate hospitals and shit. It’s just good to have on call. He got a different level of doctor, though… Not live-in, but they’ll come give you surgery at your house.”

In addition to leading by example, has launched a financial literacy academy in his old home, Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, alongside Jack Dorsey.

You can watch a clip from My Expert Opinion above.