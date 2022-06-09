More than three years ago, the music world was shocked by the news of 21 Savage’s Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest. In a statement following his arrest, ICE revealed that the rapper was actually from the United Kingdom and that he came to the United States legally on a visa in July 2005. The visa expired in July 2006 and Savage unlawfully stayed in the country. Savage later received help from Jay-Z and Roc Nation as he was later released from ICE custody. As of today, the case has not been fully resolved as Savage is still in a fight for legal immigration status.

During a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, 21 Savage spoke about the arrest and revealed that Meek Mill had a hand in getting him legal assistance. “They detained me ’cause they said I had felony conviction, but the felony conviction got dismissed,” Savage explained. “And I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up.’ [Meek] called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case … [he] played a role in getting me out of there.” He then shared his gratitude for the help Jay-Z gave him to fight the case.

[Jay’s] ain’t just doing that shit for anybody, just ’cause you rap …,” Savage said. “It’s like you gotta be from a certain cloth … I don’t feel like he’s just doing that for anybody. I ain’t Roc Nation or any of that sh*t.”

The most recent update in Savage’s case came in April. His lawyer Charles Kuck revealed that a 2020 charge for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm was affected his fight for legal immigration status. As a result, the immigration case was put on pause until the charges could be resolved.

