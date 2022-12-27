4L JAVI Isn’t A Lover Boy In His ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Of ‘Playboy’

Riverside, California’s 4L Javi is the rapper-singer you don’t want to miss. On this year’s project Letters 2 U, he flexes his range of singing and rapping through love stories fitting for a young adult just trying to figure it out. Javi’s sound fits into a new wave of West Coast rappers bringing the best of R&B and rap into their projects— think Kalan.FrFr, Blxst, and MCM Raymond. On his track “Playboy,” he takes the crooning and honesty of R&B but positions himself as solely a rapper over Michigan-style production.

He makes his Sessions debut performing the track, affirming his anti-loverboy status with lyrics like “retail therapy, I don’t need a therapist,” and “I never learned to love, I was always wit’ the pits.” His cadence is laid-back and fitting for a SoCal rapper, reminiscent of an Ice Cube or a more contemporary Huey Briss. With his Sessions performance of “Playboy,” 4L Javi proves himself to be up next.

Watch 4L Javi perform “Playboy” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.