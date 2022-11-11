50 Cent has a lot of experience with talk shows: his IMDb page shows he’s been on pretty much all of them at some point. Now, though, he’s going to have his own for a short while: Drew Barrymore is sick, so she’s tapped 50 to fill in for her on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore made the announcement with a selfie of her and her cat in bed, writing on Instagram yesterday (November 10), “I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime [co-host Ross Mathews] and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!”

The set should at least feel familiar to 50: He was on the show once in 2021 and again back in February.

Not much has been said about the 50 takeover beyond Barrymore’s post, so it remains to be seen if 50 will bring his own guests to the program, if there’s already a scheduled slate of visitors that he’s going to stick to, when his first episode will air, or what. Whatever the case, it seems unlikely he’d have Madonna on the program. He’s been posting not-so-kind things about her on Instagram here and there over the past year, most notably a few months ago when he likened her to an alien.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.