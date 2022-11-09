Over the past year, 50 Cent has really taken to making fun of Madonna on social media. Now, he’s at it again.

On November 5, he shared a screenshot of an article about Madonna titled, “Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit.” 50 wrote, “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL.”

This comes relatively soon after a June post from the rapper, in which he shared a photo of Madonna and wrote, “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.” The post was actually a gallery, and accompanying the Madonna pic is three images of aliens.

Towards the end of last year, Madonna posted some risqué photos on Instagram and 50 re-shared one, writing, “yo this is the funniest sh*t! LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” Madonna responded at the time, writing, “I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. […] You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

Madonna responds to 50 Cent making fun of her recent Instagram photo. “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!” pic.twitter.com/X5suIdKP5s — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 3, 2021

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.