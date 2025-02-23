Last year, Power Book II: Ghost called it a wrap after four successful seasons. Before airing its last episode, the cast and its producers including 50 Cent slammed the industry for snubbing the series every awards season. Well, that changed yesterday (February 22), during the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

Power Book II: Ghost actor Michael Rainey Jr. took home the win for Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series. Immediately after the category was called 50 Cent took to Instagram to praise Rainey’s performance and the NAACP for its years long support of the show.

“I’m so happy for [Michael],” he wrote. “He worked hard for this moment. The NAACP is really all we got. We do bigger numbers than a lot of shows, but we don’t get nominated because of diversity.”

Rainey returned the love in the post’s comment section, writing: “[I] wouldn’t be here if you didn’t believe in me [50]. Love u for life 💯🚦.”

Over the years other Power Book Universe stars have won big at the NAACP Image Awards. In both 2021 and 2022, Mary J. Blige and Method Man (real name Clifford Smith Jr) took home trophies for their performance (in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series categories). The show won for Outstanding Drama Series in 2021.

Although the show is officially done, Rainey’s win was a sweet treat for longtime viewers of the series.