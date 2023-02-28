50 Cent may have come to a settlement with a media outlet over their sharing of Miami-based practice Perfection Medical Spa’s unproven size claims about his member downstairs. Still, there’s no denying he has a huge set of cojones on him. Today, the rapper declared Method Man was the best rapper in the legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan.

This isn’t the first time the mogul had a bold take online when it comes to his rap music. Just last week, 50 shared his opinion that Future was ‘way bigger’ in the streets than Jay-Z. Now, while congratulation Method Man on his NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (for the role of Davis McLean) in 50’s executive-produced series, Power Book II: Ghost, the “In Tha Club” rapper wrote a kind note.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, 50 cent wrote, “Method Man is no joke, he was always #1 in Wu-Tang to me, but he has transitioned into something that has to be celebrated his train won’t stop, shout out to @naacp for recognizing and the ZARS network.”

To which Method Man replied, “3rd times the charm.. another win for the team.”

Is 50 Cent biased in his assessment due to the longstanding business relationship? Either way, many fans joined in to agree with his declaration.

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost, will premiere on March 17.