50 Cent and his now 26-year-old son have been at odds for years. A recent spat online between the father and son duo played out for a global audience, exacerbating their ongoing division.

Disagreements about finances have been a common thread between the two. In recent years, his son, Marquise Jackson, has taken to social media to share his disdain for his father and the lack of respect he has felt from 50 over time.

Through several viral posts, Jackson has alleged that the child support he received — nearly $7k — was not enough. Boldly attempting to grasp his father’s attention, Jackson said he would pay the rapper “In Da Club” rapper that amount to spend time with him.

Jackson continued to troll his father with various memes, even one where he juxtaposed his face on a poster for the rapper’s popular show Raising Kanan, changing the title to Rasing Marquise.

Only recently has 50 Cent responded to his son’s social media posts with a less than sympathetic reply. First, in a subliminal post on Twitter, the rapper posted a clip of him appearing on an episode of STARZ’s Power as Kanan fatally shooting his son.

“No caption needed,” the rapper wrote.

Even BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., offered his throughs on the situation, seemingly siding with 50. Then, in a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday, 50 is seen working out and relaxing in a luxurious bubble bath as news plays in the background.