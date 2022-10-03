The last half of season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan began last month which gives fans just a few weeks until the show’s latest season wraps up. Raising Kanan is the second of three spin-offs that 50 Cent brought to life after the success of the original Power series. Aside from shows’ often chaotic storylines, Power is known for its soundtrack provided for the episodes. That includes the show’s theme songs which help set the tone for each episode. Raising Kanan is the only series out of the original and other spin-offs that uses a different theme song, and it’s one that fans enjoy hearing.

Who Sings The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Theme Song?

The theme song for Raising Kanan is titled “Part Of The Game” and it’s a track that features 50 Cent, Bronx singer Rileyy Lanez, and Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. 50 Cent originally premiered the track at the end of 2020. He also gathered Lanez and Choppa to join him in a video for the song that premiered at the beginning of 2021. A shortened version of the song appears at the beginning of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episodes with 50 Cent’s verse and Riley Lanez’s hook playing to kick things off.

“Part Of The Game” is not the first song that 50 Cent has made for the Power series. The song joins “Big Rich Town” featuring singer Joe and that track appears at the beginning of Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book IV: Force episodes.

You can listen to the full song in the video above.

