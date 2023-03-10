We are just weeks away from 6lack‘s much-anticipated third studio album, Since I Have A Lover. This album arrives five years after his critically-acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, and features him embracing love and finding joy.

Over his five-year solo hiatus, it seems 6lack took some time to work on his well-being. Now, on Since I Have A Lover, 6lack is back and better than ever.

We’ve put together a little guide with everything you need to know about 6lack’s Since I Have A Lover, which drops later this month.