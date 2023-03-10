6lack acl 2022
Getty Image
Music

6lack’s ‘Since I Have A Lover’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

We are just weeks away from 6lack‘s much-anticipated third studio album, Since I Have A Lover. This album arrives five years after his critically-acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, and features him embracing love and finding joy.

Over his five-year solo hiatus, it seems 6lack took some time to work on his well-being. Now, on Since I Have A Lover, 6lack is back and better than ever.

We’ve put together a little guide with everything you need to know about 6lack’s Since I Have A Lover, which drops later this month.

Release date

Since I Have A Lover is out 3/24 via LVRN and Interscope. Find more information here.

Singles

So far, 6lack has released the album’s title track, “Since I Have A Lover” as its first official single. “Rent Free” was released as a promotional single over a year ago.

Cover art

You can see the Since I Have A Lover cover art below.

6lack since I have a lover cover art
LVRN/Interscope

Tracklist and features

Since I Have A Lover boasts features with Quin and Don Toliver. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Cold Feet”
2. “Inwood Hill Park”
3. “Since I Have A Lover”
4. “Playin House”
5. “Fatal Attraction”
6. “Spirited Away”
7. “Chasing Feeling”
8. “Preach”
9. “Tit For Tat”
10. “Talkback”
11. “Wunna Dem” Feat. Quin
12. “B4L”
13. “Decatur”
14. “Talk”
15. “Temporary” Feat. Don Toliver
16. “Rent Free”
17. “Stories In Motion”
18. “Testify”
19. “NRH”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×