We are just weeks away from 6lack‘s much-anticipated third studio album, Since I Have A Lover. This album arrives five years after his critically-acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, and features him embracing love and finding joy.
Over his five-year solo hiatus, it seems 6lack took some time to work on his well-being. Now, on Since I Have A Lover, 6lack is back and better than ever.
We’ve put together a little guide with everything you need to know about 6lack’s Since I Have A Lover, which drops later this month.
Release date
Since I Have A Lover is out 3/24 via LVRN and Interscope. Find more information here.
Singles
So far, 6lack has released the album’s title track, “Since I Have A Lover” as its first official single. “Rent Free” was released as a promotional single over a year ago.
Cover art
You can see the Since I Have A Lover cover art below.
Tracklist and features
Since I Have A Lover boasts features with Quin and Don Toliver. You can see the tracklist below.
1. “Cold Feet”
2. “Inwood Hill Park”
3. “Since I Have A Lover”
4. “Playin House”
5. “Fatal Attraction”
6. “Spirited Away”
7. “Chasing Feeling”
8. “Preach”
9. “Tit For Tat”
10. “Talkback”
11. “Wunna Dem” Feat. Quin
12. “B4L”
13. “Decatur”
14. “Talk”
15. “Temporary” Feat. Don Toliver
16. “Rent Free”
17. “Stories In Motion”
18. “Testify”
19. “NRH”
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.